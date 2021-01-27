Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Anne Padron, 44, 1 Phoenix Way, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 1:52 a.m. and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, a previous warrant and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest on Macy Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Michael Anthony Gonzalez, 31, 165 Shelburne Road, Burlington, Vt. was arrested Jan. 17 at 10:55 p.m. and charged with receiving stolen property of more than $1,501. The arrest was made on Dows Lane following a suspicious auto complaint.
Cornelius Watson, 31, 84 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Jan. 18 at 2:09 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
Joshua Souther, 31, 5 Andys Court, Acushnet, was arrested Jan. 18 at 2:22 p.m. and charged on bench warrants and with possession of a controlled drug. The arrest was made on Stard Road.
Michael Miller, 62, 25 Ernest Ave., No. 8, Exeter, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 8:45 a.m. and charged with conduct after an accident. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
William George, 23, 8 Linden Ave., Framingham, was arrested Sunday at 2 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment, aggravated driving while under impairment and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Raymond Marino, 37, 314 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 11:22 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Washington Street.
Steven Jones, 28, 7 Berry Road, Nottingham, N.H., was arrested Monday at 1 p.m. and charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, negligent driving and criminal mischief. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Emily A. Hobkirk, 33, 8 MacLeod Ave., Newbury, was arrested Monday at 4:37 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle in violation of license class. Officer Stephen Smith made the arrest on Plum Island Turnpike.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
George Tzokos, 52, 3 Shady Lane, Plaistow, N.H., was arrested Sunday at 10:40 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with not wearing a seat belt. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Amesbury.
