Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
John W. Carter, 52, 127 Elm St., No. 2, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 1:40 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), leaving the scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and a marked lanes violation. Officers David Clark and Troy Burrell made the arrest following a car crash with injury on Elm Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Jason J. Noury, 44, 7 Beach St., Haverhill, was arrested Tuesday at 12:37 a.m. and charged on three previous warrants and with two counts of being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Sgt. Jeremy Kelley made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Thomas Rago, 48, 21 Folly Mill Road, Apt. 6D, Seabrook, was charged Dec. 28, at 10:40 p.m. with criminal threatening with a deadly weapon (domestic violence), second degree assault (domestic violence), second-degree assault, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, simple assault (domestic violence), simple assault and placed in protective custody due to being inebriated.
Jessica Savage, 40, 48 Pine St., No. 2, Waltham, was arrested Dec. 29 at 4:10 a.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest took place at the Seabrook police station.
John Decamp, 47 Weare Road, Apt. 2-21, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 9:43 a.m. and charged with driving after suspension or revocation. The arrest was made on Weare Road.
A 17-year-old was charged Saturday at 4:45 p.m. with unlawful possession of alcohol/intoxication.
