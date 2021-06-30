Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
David Guarnaccia, 42, 35 Market St., Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 7:13 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest at CVS Pharmacy on Pond Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kimberly Ann Herrick, 51, 11 Windsong Drive, Kingston, N.H., was arrested Monday at 2:47 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Lakeshore Drive.
Thomas Lattime, 45, 61 Elm St., Epping, N.H., was arrested Monday at 4:48 p.m. and charged with violating a protective order (five counts). The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Miguel Aponte, 53, 39 Nichols St., No. 3, Haverhill, was arrested Tuesday at 11:29 a.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Trooper Michael Provost made the arrest in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.