Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Becky Lyne Davis, 32, 426 Central St., Rowley, was arrested Saturday at 7:12 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Travis Wile made the arrest at the police station on Green Street.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Kathy A. Woekel, 43, 3 Grandview Terrace, Kingston, New Hampshire, was arrested Sunday at 1:20 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officers Liam Leary and Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Haverhill Road.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Joseph Godbout, 38, 54 Locust St., Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday at 7:47 p.m. and charged with assault and battery. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest on Locust Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
John Hersey, 66, 155 Staples St., Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 11:17 a.m. and charged with prohibited sales of alcohol. The arrest was made on Railroad Avenue.
Gary Bowlen, 52, 13 Kendall Lane, Salisbury, was arrested Thursday at 1:09 p.m. and charged with theft by unauthorized taking more than $1,501. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Glenn Benoit Jr., 43. 290 Ferry St., Upper, Malden, was arrested Thursday at 8:22 p.m. and charged with possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug, driving after revocation/suspension (subsequent offense) and driving after revocation/suspension. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Daniel Louis Paul Keenan, 42, 208B Walton Road, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 10:27 a.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Walton Road.
Kristen Elizabeth Morgan, 38, 18 Sioux Drive, Springfield, Vermont, was arrested Saturday at 9:27 p.m. and charged with resisting arrest or detention and possessing a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug. The arrest was made on Stard Road.
Rachel Marie Abrahams, 30, 8 Emerys Bridge Road, South Berwick, Maine, was arrested Sunday at 1:26 a.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice. At the same time, Amanda Lynn Abrahams, 31, 58 Orchard Road, Acton, Maine, was arrested and charged with possessing a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug and driving after revocation/suspension.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Joseph Granahon, 41, 40 Edgelawn Ave., No. 1, North Andover, was arrested Wednesday at 10:48 a.m. and charged on five previous warrants. Trooper Jeffrey Bernani made the arrest in Rowley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.