Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Meghan Mundy, 23, 51 Peabody Drive, Brentwood, N.H., was arrested July 5 at 5:19 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. The arrest was made on Hammond Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Scott Spinney, 31, 44 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, was arrested Monday at 3:53 p.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a number plate violation to conceal identity and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest on Beach Road.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Lorraine M. Blais, 45, 7 Summit Ave., Saugus, was arrested Sunday at 4:17 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
West Newbury
The following item was recorded in the West Newbury police log:
Christopher Eagan Jr., 36, 49 Tewksbury Road, Hampstead, N.H., was arrested Sunday at 4:15 p.m. on a previous warrant and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Officer Michael DeNaro made the arrest on Bridge Street.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Matthias Burrill, 19, 4 Whitley Road, Exeter, N.H., was arrested Monday at 1:11 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with being a person under 21 in possession of alcohol and a lights violation. Trooper Andrew Kilbarian made the arrest in Merrimac.
