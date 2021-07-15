Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Ryan F. Lavalley, 31, 7 Barton St., No. 7, Newburyport, was arrested Thursday at 1:32 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and failure to stop/yield. Officer Schyler Reilly made the arrest on Low Street near Hodgie’s Too.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Timothy Michael Grasso, 38, 7 Tremont Ave., No. 1, Amesbury, was arrested Wednesday at 7:28 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Teagan Davis and Neil Moody made the arrest on Tremont Avenue.
