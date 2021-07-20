Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
John DeVincent Jr., 55, 37 Jasper St. Haverhill, was arrested Monday at 9:30 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants and with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, possession of a Class B substance and a lights violation. Officer Kira Shenouda made the arrest on Macy Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Nicketa Parks, 25, 178 Towle Farm Road, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 6:16 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest took place on Route 1.
Nancie Shelton, 26, 41 Ayer St., Methuen, was summonsed on Saturday at 7:21 p.m. on a charge of driving while under the influence following a motor vehicle crash with injury on Ocean Boulevard.
Richard Hutchins, 55, and Nicole M. Hutchins, 50, both of 248 S. Main St., Seabrook, were arrested Saturday at 9:37 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury and resisting arrest or detention. The arrests were made on South Main Street.
James Dustin, 19, street address unknown, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 3:09 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Stard Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.