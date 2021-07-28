Newburyport
The following items were recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Asdurbal Cruz, 43, 416 Court St., No. 1, Brockton, was arrested Monday at 12:14 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Charles Vorderis made the arrest at Anna Jaques Hospital, Highland Avenue.
James Reid, 57, 204 High St., Newburyport, was arrested Wednesday at 1:33 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and a marked lanes violation. Officer Schyller Reilly made the arrest on High Street.
Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Zoe Wettach, 50, 35 School St., Dracut, was arrested Sunday at 11:32 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and a marked lanes violation. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Pond View Avenue.
Asnel Breton, 31, 1217 Pawtucket Blvd., Lowell, was arrested Tuesday at 1:51 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest on Macy Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brett Ferraro, 33, 71 Collins St., Apt. B, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 5:02 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension (subsequent offense) and driving after revocation/suspension. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Timothy Scott Pettis, 32, 30 Old Dover Road, No. 102, Rochester, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 10:27 p.m. and charged with violating a protective order. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Damian Harmon, 42, 42 B St., Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 9:17 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension for OUI, driving after revocation/suspension and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. The arrest took place on Route 1.
Morris Beal IV, 40, 2459 Walton Road, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 4:06 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Walton Road.
State Police
The following items were recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Brad Akerson, 44, 16 Kelley Square, No. 11, Worcester, was arrested Monday at 12:58 a.m. and charged on three previous warrants. Trooper Thomas Hollow made the arrest in Georgetown.
Darres Edmonds, 22, 46 Freeland St., No. 1, Worcester, was arrested Monday at 11:55 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper John DePippo made the arrest in Merrimac.
