Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Melissa Yim, 45, 2 William Griffin Way, Newburyport, was arrested Tuesday at 10:54 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and failure to stop or yield. Kyle Arseneau made the arrest on Old Merrill Street.
Rowley
The following items were recorded in the Rowley police log:
Aiden McAdams, 21, 24 Hanover St., Newbury, was arrested Saturday at 2:30 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding. The arrest was made on Route 1.
John Charles Bambury Jr., 56, 212 Haverhill St., Rowley, was arrested Sunday at 3:16 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and tailgating. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jake Stevens, 24, 24 Purlington Lane, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Monday at 2:39 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
Justin Thorne, 27, 110 Lafayette St., No. 5, Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday at 2:44 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Elizabeth C. Tibbetts, 53, 5 Forest Drive, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 3:54 p.m. and charged with violating a protective order. The arrest was made on Forest Drive.
