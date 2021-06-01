Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Peter Edwin Davis, 62, 31 Nelson Ave., Georgetown, was arrested Sunday at 12:20 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kevin Robert Joensuu, 52, 54 Columbus Ave., Dover, N.H., was arrested Sunday at 9:23 a.m. and charged with domestic simple assault with bodily injury and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made on Concord Street.
Ronald J. Marino, 38, 314 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 9:18 p.m. and charged with criminal mischief, obstructing a report of domestic crime/injury, domestic simple assault and simple assault. The arrest was made on South Main Street.
West Newbury
The following item was recorded in the West Newbury police log:
Frankie Sambolim, 52, 820 Bridge St., No. 4, Lowell, was arrested Wednesday, May 26, at 10:40 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding. Officers Michael DeNaro and Manny Terrero made the arrest at the Rocks Village Bridge.
