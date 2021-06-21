Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Anthony R. Sanchez, 23, was arrested Friday at 11:57 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a motor vehicle lights violation, a marked lanes violation. Officers Teagan Davis and Neil Moody made the arrest near Route 110 and Interstate 495.
Zaharoula Z. Cotzany, 26, 8 Beckford St., Beverly, was arrested Sunday at 2:19 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officers Shawn O’Brien and Moody made the arrest at the police station on School Street.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Thomas Anthony Griffin, 48, 118 Mill St., Randolph, was arrested Friday at 6:18 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jason daCunha made the arrest at the intersection of Scotland and Highfield roads.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Sharon M. LeBlanc, 47, 217 White Pond Road, Apt. 5, Leominster, was arrested Saturday at 9:28 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense). At the same time, Ramon Cotton Jr., 81 Adams St., Leominster, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and receiving stolen property less than $1,200. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest on Atlantic Avenue.
