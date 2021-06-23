Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Benae Kehoe, 24, 75 Longedge Ave., Fitchburg, was arrested Sunday at 12:16 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. The arrest was made on Haverhill Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Born Sao, 45, 86 Belmont Ave., Lowell, was arrested Sunday at 10:50 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Sgt. Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Cable Avenue.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brett Ferraro, 33, 40 Portland St., Haverhill, was arrested Sunday at 11:32 a.m. and charged on bench warrants and with failure to comply with the sex offender registry. The arrest was made on Worthley Avenue.
Corinne Willis, 38, 110 Killam Hill Road, Boxford, was arrested Sunday at 4:11 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
Michael J. Ghareib, 21, 14 True Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 3:40 p.m. and charged with possession of a controlled drug and breach of bail. The arrest was made on Autumn Way.
