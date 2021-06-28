Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Bruce A. Dow, 31, 16 Russell St., Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 9:16 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with being a fugitive from justice. Officer Ronald Guilmette made the arrest on Elm Street.
Samantha Ann Sousa, 37, 22 Spring St., Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 1:06 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Guilmette made the arrest at the police station on School Street.
Mackenzie Cross Runyan, 23, 212 Ames Hill Drive, Tewksbury, was arrested Saturday at 1:14 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, operation of motor vehicle with a suspended license and possession of an open container of alcohol in motor vehicle. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest at the intersection of Main Street and Kendricks Court.
Jonathan Lloyd Rejniak, 37, 15 Lexington St., North Andover, was arrested Saturday at 7:03 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Neil Moody made the arrest near Exit 53 south on Interstate 495.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Misty Dawn Goss, 46, 58 Collins St., Apt. B, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 12:39 a.m. and charged with simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest or detention and disorderly conduct. The arrest was made on Washington Street.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Thomas Archovites, 59, 4 Second Ave., Merrimac, was arrested Tuesday at 9:16 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense) and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Andrew Kilbarian made the arrest in Merrimac.
