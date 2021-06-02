Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Zachary Farrar, 28, 7 Gardner St., Amesbury, was arrested Wednesday at 4:35 a.m. and charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime and malicious destruction of property more than $1,200. Sgt. Kevin Mulrenin and Officer Sean Ward made the arrest on Gardner Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
William Powell, 63, 194 Lafayette Road, Trailer 14E, Salisbury, was arrested Monday at 9:19 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with criminal trespassing, willful concealment and criminal mischief. The arrest was made on Route 286 near Brown Avenue.
Alexander Caputo, 29, 29 Grove St., No. 2, Haverhill, was arrested Monday at 4:32 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Joseph Maloney, 31, 41 Columbia Blvd., Peabody, was arrested Tuesday at 7:18 a.m. and charged on two previous warrants, obstructing an emergency vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Newbury.
