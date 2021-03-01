Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Robert Charles Coote, 25, 11.5 Mill St., Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 9:15 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Officers Neil Moody and Travis Tremblay made the arrest near Exit 52 south on Interstate 495.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Tracie L. Falconer, 50, 16 Moulton Ridge Road, Kensington, N.H., was arrested Friday at 9:21 a.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on the Route 107 bridge over Interstate 95.
Robert L. April, 52, 6 Janvrin Drive, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 4:32 p.m. and charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury (three counts), criminal restraint, criminal threatening (conduct), obstruction of a report of crime or injury, simple assault with physical contact (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made at Seabrook Emergency Room on Lafayette Road.
Aaron D. Bergeron, 22, 195 S. Main St., Apt. C, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 3:48 a.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired. The arrest was made on Worthley Avenue.
