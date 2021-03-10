Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Ronald H. Lever, 53, 29 Whittier St., Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 10:08 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense) and operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license due to being a habitual traffic offender. Officer Kyle Dzwonek made the arrest following a motor vehicle crash on Locust Street.
Justin Leblanc, 40, 14 Hayes St., Salisbury, was arrested Saturday at 9:57 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Kyle Arseneau made the arrest on Macy Street.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
A 14-year-old juvenile was arrested Thursday at 5:12 p.m. and charged with criminal harassment and violating a harassment prevention order. The arrest was made on Bennett Hill Road.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Sean O’Gorman, 20, 465 May Road, Potsdam, N.Y., was arrested Saturday at 1:25 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop or yield. Officer Adam Lischinsky made the arrest on Pike Street.
Francis O’Brien, 52, 2 Church St., Byfield, was issued a summons Sunday at 5:05 p.m. on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The summons was issued following a motor vehicle crash with injury on Main Street near Mobil on the Run.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kelsey C. Nagy, 23, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. C15, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 12:06 a.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and simple assault. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
Jill Quigg, 45, 36 Macy St., No. 36, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 12:39 p.m. and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespassing. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
Edward J. Yell, 68, 120 Janvrin Drive, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 4:29 p.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence). The arrest was made on Dwight Avenue.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Taylor K. Young, 34, 3 Rimsdale Lane, Cape Neddick, Maine, was arrested Sunday at 5:37 p.m. and charged on a felony warrant. Trooper Robert Padellaro made the arrest in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.