Amesbury 

The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:

Sarah Roy, 40, and James Curit, 35, both of Sanford, Maine, were arrested Wednesday at 12:50 a.m. by Officer Kiro Shenouda on Macy Street. Roy was charged with possession of Class B and E substances and a marked lanes violation. Curit was charged with possession of a Class B substance. 

Seabook

The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:

Frank R. Ouellette III, 25, 147 Ashworth Ave., No. 11, Hampton, N.H. ,was arrested Tuesday at 7:01 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension due to driving while intoxicated. The arrest was made on Route 1. 

