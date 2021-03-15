Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Kevin Conrad Solimine, 31, 79 Warrenton Road, Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 11:59 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with possession of a Class A drug (subsequent offense) and operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Dana James Fuller, 23, 120 Lower Collins St., Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 1:17 a.m. and charged with stalking, domestic violence and breach of bail. The arrest was made on Lower Collins Street.
Charles W. Felch Jr., 43, 7A Biggs Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 11:12 a.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension due to driving under the influence and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made at Home Depot on Lafayette Road.
