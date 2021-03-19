Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Michellett Rodriguez, 19, and Michael Reyes, 19, both of 63 Brook St., Lawrence, were arrested Tuesday at 3:50 a.m. and charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200, subsequent offense. Rodriguez was also charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200. Officers Kiro Shenouda and Kyle Arseneau made the arrests following a traffic stop at Stop & Shop, Route 110.
A Newburyport District Court official said the charges involved the theft of a car.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kent Anderson, 37, 112 Elm St., No. 4, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 1:55 p.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Charitza Sanchez, 28, 323 Belmont St., Manchester, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 7:22 p.m. and charged with breach of bail conditions. The arrest was made on Upper New Zealand Road.
John Gilligan, 59, 37 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 7:31 a.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Route 107.
Samantha Ann Sousa, 36, 22 Spring St., Amesbury, was arrested Wednesday at 6:37 p.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Louis C. Matos, 27, 80 Marshland St., Haverhill, was arrested Wednesday at 11:26 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. The arrest was made on Route 1.
