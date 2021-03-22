Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Joseph A. Locke II, 29, 10 Lincoln Court, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 1:09 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Denis Champagne made the arrest on Lincoln Court.
Craig Charles Hamilton, 34, 1 Tremont Ave., No. 1, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 7:25 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Robert Coppola made the arrest on Pond Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
David A. Daneau Jr., 38, 33 Farm Lane, Seabrook, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 10:18 a.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Officer Juan Guillermo made the arrest on North End Boulevard.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
William R. Lavalley, 59, 14 Hanover Drive, Newburyport, was arrested Friday at 1:53 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Leon D. Lackiram, 34, 27 Newburgh Road, Nashua, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 7:58 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
