Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Tara L. Fowler, 49, 1 Hodgkins Drive, Ipswich, was arrested Sunday at 4:26 p.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made at Walmart, Route 1.
John P. Witham, 52, 115 Rockingham Village, Apt. D17, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 10:20 p.m. and charged with simple assault with injury (domestic violence), simple assault with injury (two counts) and simple assault. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
