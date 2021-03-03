Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Kevin R. Pond, 41, 246 Tiger Hill Road, West Bethel, Maine, was arrested Monday at 8:56 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and failing to stop/yield. Officer Michael Tullercash made the arrest following a car crash on Pike Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Xhoi Docnoka, 26, 35 Worthley Ave., Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 3:02 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at the New Hampshire liquor store on Route 1.
Gina Sartorelli, 45, 4 Cider Mill Road, Saugus, was arrested Monday at 1:39 p.m. and charged with willful concealment. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.