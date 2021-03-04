Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Dana Mawn Jr., 27, 50 Nutter Road, No. 2, North Reading, was arrested Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Sgt. Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Route 1.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Lawrence F. Manley, 79, 25 Washington St., Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 9:06 a.m. and charged with breach of bail and driving after revocation or suspension. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Scott Dunn, 56, 113 Rockingham Village, Apt. D6, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 3:18 p.m. and charged with receiving stolen property over $1,501 and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. The arrest was made on Route 107 near Interstate 95.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks
Asif Noar, 25, 104 Millet St. No. 3, Dorchester, was arrested Tuesday at 7:19 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Daniel Henderson made the arrest in Merrimac.
