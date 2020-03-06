Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Amy Theresa Brownhill, 32, 59C Haverhill Road, Amesbury, was arrested Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. Officer Shawn O’Brien made the arrest on Hillside Avenue.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
James Andrew Stasio, 39, 70 Poplar St., Danvers, was arrested Wednesday at 9:05 a.m. and charged with two counts of indecent exposure/lewdness. Officer Michael Maloney made the arrest at the Seabrook police station.
