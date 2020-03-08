Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Tyler S. Thistlewood, 26, of 18 Woodman Way, No. 20, Newburyport, was arrested Friday at 1:14 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Detective Keith Forget made the arrest on Pike Street. Thistlewood was also issued a summons for possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense).
Clifford M. Chapman, 37, of 162 Beach Road, No. 11, Salisbury, was arrested Friday at 2:05 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Sgt. Richard Dellaria made the arrest on Beach Road.
Anthony Geyer, 28, of 3 Merchant Road, Framingham, was arrested Saturday at 2:17 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Brian Verney made the arrest on Merrill Street.
Amber Marie Bergstrom, 37, of 1 Abbey Lane, No. 6, Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Craig Goodrich made the arrest on Northend Boulevard.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Erica B. Peterson, 33, of 33B Folly Mill Road, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 9:09 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension of a license (subsequent offense) and having a suspended vehicle registration. Officer Ryan Kane made the arrest on Lafayette Road.
