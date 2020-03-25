Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jonathan Hussey, 30, 8 Russia St., Newburyport, was arrested Monday at 9:20 p.m. and charged on a bench warrant. Officer David Hersey made the arrest on Route 1.
MERRIMACPORT - David Webster Goodwin Sr., nearly 96, died March 19, 2020, at his home. Born in Haverhill, Mass., he was a longtime resident of River Road, Merrimacport. He was the youngest son of Mary Hubbard and Harold Goodwin. He was predeceased by his wife, Katharine Veasey Goodwin and tw…
