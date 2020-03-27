Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Christopher B. Breen, 37, 302 Mill Road, Hampton, N.H., was charged with driving while under impairment and illegal possession of a controlled drug following a motor vehicle crash Wednesday at 3:56 a.m. on Route 1.
Garam-Isaac Funchion, 26, 165 S. Pleasant St., Haverhill, was arrested Wednesday at 5:32 p.m. and charged with resisting arrest or detention and violating a protective order. Officer Golden Tyre made the arrest on South Main Street.
