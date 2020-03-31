Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Kenneth Scott Tibbetts, 57, 5 Forest Drive, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 10:02 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment. Officer Ryan Kane made the arrest on Main Street.
Deanna Ruth Pettipas, 54, 210B Walton Road, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 11:57 p.m. and charged with simple domestic assault and simple assault. Officers Ryan Kane and Richard Hines Jr. made the arrest on Walton Road.
Liz M. Lufkin, 44, 146 Exeter Road, North Hampton, N.H., was arrested Sunday at 6:57 p.m. and charged with shoplifting (subsequent offense) and giving a false report to police. There was also a bench warrant for her arrest.
At the same time, Matthew Marlett, 41, 28 Juniper Road, No. 2, Derry, N.H., was arrested and charged with theft by unauthorized taking of up to $1,000. Officers David Hersey and Richard Hines Jr. made the arrest at Walmart on Route 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.