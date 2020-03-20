Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Janice A. Zajchowski, 53, 101 Broad St., Apt. 7E, Boston, was issued a summons Wednesday at 2:29 p.m. on charges of driving while under the influence of drugs, driving while under the influence of liquor, a marked lanes violation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Officers Scott Peters and Craig Lesage issued the summons after a traffic stop on Macy Street near Stop & Shop.
