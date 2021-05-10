Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Solen G. Moriarty, 41, 2 Aubin St., Amesbury, was arrested Wednesday at 11:05 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense). Officer Kyle Dzwonek made the arrest following a car crash near 99 restaurant on Route 110.
Jennifer T. Parker, 36, 39 Washington St., Apt. 3F, Haverhill, was arrested Thursday at 1:30 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), possession of a Class E substance and a marked lanes violation. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Pond View Avenue.
Kathryn E. Thompson, 31, 20 Jefferson Drive, Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested Saturday at 6:01 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. Officer Kiro Shenouda made the arrest at Walgreens on Haverhill Road.
Marianna Margaret Samperi, 33, 119 Mercury Terrace, Haverhill, was arrested Saturday at 7:09 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Thomas Nichols made the arrest on Macy Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
George Eaton, 63, 11 Laura Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 8:40 a.m. and charged with false imprisonment. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Tytus James Scott, 18, 38 Mill Road, No. 3, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Thursday at 4:09 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation or suspension, driving with a suspended registration and a driver’s license restriction violation. The arrest was made on Route 1.
Patrick King, 55, 19 Wildwood Drive, Derry, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 6:06 p.m. and charged with simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury. At the same time, Jeremy Rand, 27, 42 Cottage Road, Kensington, N.H., was arrested and charged with simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury. The arrest was made on Route 286.
Jesse R. Chrysler, 50, 9 Chrysler Lane, Berne, N.Y., was arrested Friday at 8:28 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence, two counts), simple assault with bodily injury (two counts), criminal mischief, obstruction of the report of crime or injury (domestic violence) and obstruction of the report of crime or injury. The arrest was made at the Holiday Inn Express on Rocks Road.
