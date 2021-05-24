Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Anthony Demoura Jr., 34, 35 Orleans St., Lowell, was arrested Friday at 12:05 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Sgt. Timothy Hunter made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Jasmine L. Baxter, 22, 42 Lakeshore Drive, Apt. B, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 10:56 a.m. and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest was made after police issued a warrant at Seabrook Inn, Stard Road.
Shane Perkins, 21, 77 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 1:52 p.m. and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. The arrest was made at the Rockingham County jail.
Morris Virgil Beal IV, 40, 249 Walton Road, Apt. A3, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 1:53 a.m. and charged with disorderly conduct. The arrest was made on Centennial Street.
Jeremy J. Warren, 34, 103 Boxford Road, Rowley, was arrested Thursday at 7:55 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
