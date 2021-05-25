Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Kimberly A. Comtois, 40, 156 N. Broadway, Haverhill, was arrested Monday at 10:48 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. She was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a lights violation and not displaying an inspection sticker. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Spofford Street.
Alicia Noel Saylor, 20, 14 New Boston Road, Newton, New Hampshire, was arrested Sunday at 1:33 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Sean Ward made the arrest on Acadia Kimball Road.
Rowley
The following item was recorded in the Rowley police log:
Austin Dundin, 38, 37 Oak Ledge Circle, Rowley, was arrested May 11 at 11:26 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. The arrest was made on Highland Avenue.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Anthony Demoura Jr., 34, 35 Orleans St., Lowell, was arrested Friday at 12:15 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Sgt. Timothy Hunter made the arrest near Cars-Port Taxi on Elm Street.
State Police
The following items were recorded at the Newbury barracks:
James L. Burton III, 42, 29 Plymouth Drive, Concord, N.H., was arrested Monday at 12:17 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with a lights violation. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Amesbury.
Wanda Gregoire, 61, 246 Main St., Buxton, Maine, was arrested Tuesday at 1:45 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant and with failure to signal and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Andrew Kilbarian made the arrest in Salisbury.
Travis Silva, 27, 37 Davis St., Revere, was arrested Wednesday at 6:52 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Kilbarian made the arrest in Georgetown.
