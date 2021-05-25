Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brittney Duchesneau, 27, 15 Damours Ave., Rochester, N.H., was arrested Friday at 6:34 p.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Michael Martin, 29, 5 Acre St., Raymond, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 11:54 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at the Seabrook Inn, Stard Road.
Angella L. Eaton, 47, 13 Hilton Ave., Exeter, N.H., and Gregory Brown, 42, 71 Walton Road, Seabrook, were arrested Sunday at 8:27 p.m. and charged with simple assault (domestic violence) and simple assault. The arrests were made on Walton Road after police responded to a disturbance.
Courtney Atkinson, 40, 200 Walton Road, Apt. B, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 2:26 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension (subsequent offense) and driving after revocation/suspension. The arrest was made on Walton Road.
