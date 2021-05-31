Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Corey Basiliere, 28, 14 G St., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 12:03 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. At the same time, Brooke E. Bell, 30, 14 G St., Apt. 11, Hampton, N.H., and Michaela Worrall, 22, 14 G St., Apt. 9, Hampton were each arrested and charged on previous warrants. Reserve Officer Ryan Devaney and Officer Neil Moody made the arrests on Macy Street.
Dominique Paulino, 29, 53 6th Ave., Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 11:47 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Teagan Davis made the arrest on Pond View Avenue.
Newbury
The following items were recorded in the Newbury police log:
Paul Joseph O’Brien, 48, 6 Marple Drive, Carver, was arrested Thursday at 7:08 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski made the arrest.
Ashley Miosotty Iglesiaespinoza, 23, 73 Exeter St., Apt. 2, Lawrence, was arrested Sunday at 1:56 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made at the corner of Parker Street and Perkins Way.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Daryl E. Journeay, 50, 613 Main St., West Newbury, was arrested Friday at 6:38 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), a marked lanes violation and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Patrick Szymkowski made the arrest on Beach Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Joseph Campano, 32, no fixed address, New Hampshire, was arrested Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. and charged with driving while under impairment and aggravated driving while intoxicated with a vehicle over 10,000 pounds. The arrest was made on Route 107.
Ashaun A. Estrada, 20, 207 Wheeler Avenue, Staten Island, New York, was arrested Thursday at 1:16 p.m. and charged with receiving stolen property of more than $1,501. The arrest was made at Chili’s Grill and Bar on Lafayette Road.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Dimar Torres, 30, 32 Arlington St., Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday at 1:45 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. Trooper John DePippo made the arrest in Merrimac.
