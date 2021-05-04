Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Joseph R. Lacy II, 41, 15 Hall Ave., Saco, Maine, was arrested Monday at 1:01 a.m. and charged with possession of a Class B substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operator refusing to identify self to police, using a motor vehicle without authority and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Kyle Arseneau made the arrest on Main Street following a car crash.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
David A. Daneau Jr., 36, 33 Farm Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 1:32 p.m. and charged on two bench warrants. The arrest was made on Ocean Boulevard.
Jane L. Stanley, 29, 88 Hilton Ave., Exeter, N.H., was arrested Monday at 7:30 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Route 1.
