Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Jennifer C. Petitti, 32, 17 Jak Len Drive, Salisbury, was arrested Tuesday at 8:08 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Teagan Davis and Shawn O’Brien made the arrest on Congress Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Richard Morris, 66, 8 Lawrence St., Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 10:08 a.m. and charged with criminal threatening and disorderly conduct. The arrest was made on Ashworth Avenue.
Cody James Holladay, 26, 11 Collins St., Apt. C5, Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 9:18 p.m. and charged on bench warrants. The arrest was made on Route 1 near Town Hall.
