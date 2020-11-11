Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Kristen Marie Conlon, 29, of 44 Manning Road, Chelmsford, was arrested Saturday at 3:35 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Kyle Arseneau made the arrest on the Bailey Bridge.
Eugene J. Morency, 41, of 7 Dyer Court, Apt. A3, Danvers, was arrested Monday at 4:14 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jonathan Morrill made the arrest on Arlington Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Edward McDade, 27, of 82 Oak Bluff, Edgartown, was arrested Sunday at 11:50 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Juan Guillermo made the arrest on Elm Street.
