Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
A 17-year-old was summonsed to court Tuesday at 10:20 p.m. on charges of with keeping a noisy and disorderly house and person under 21 in possession of alcohol. Officers Shawn Eaton and Eric Marshall issued the summons on Northern Boulevard near 58th Street.
Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Kristen Marie Conlon, 29, of 44 Manning Road, Chelmsford, was arrested Saturday at 3:35 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Kyle Arseneau made the arrest on the Bailey Bridge.
Eugene J. Morency, 41, of 7 Dyer Court, Apt. A3, Danvers, was arrested Monday at 4:14 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Jonathan Morrill made the arrest on Arlington Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Edward McDade, 27, of 82 Oak Bluff, Edgartown, was arrested Sunday at 11:50 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Juan Guillermo made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Ryan Scott Santone, 32, of 118 Rockingham Village, Apt. D7, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 10:12 p.m. and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence/strangulation), second-degree assault (strangulation), criminal mischief, criminal threatening and breach of bail. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
