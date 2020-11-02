Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Sabi-Lee Donahue, 33, of 102 4th Street, Manchester, N.H., was arrested Friday at 6:57 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Detectives Matthew Cunningham and Steven Reed made the arrest at the police station.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Michael W. Shea, 23, of 29 Greentree Lane, Byfield, was arrested Saturday at 3:57 a.m. and charged with rape and indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older. Officer Michael Tullercash made the arrest on Learned Lane.
Tracey A. Giorgio, 50, of 44 Evergreen Road, Natick, was arrested Sunday at 1:49 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Officer Jayson Davis made the arrest near Main Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Donald W. Marr, 77, of 2 Adder Lane, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 4:46 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle with an expired license (subsequent offense).
Samantha Nicole Key, 29, of 44 Lower New Zealand Road, No. 13, Seabrook, was arrested Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and charged with domestic violence, simple assault with physical contact, and simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury. At the same time, Joseph Donald, 25, of the same address was arrested and charged with domestic violence, simple assault with physical contact, and simple assault with physical contact or bodily injury. Seabrook police made the arrest at Parke Place Village.
West Newbury
The following item was recorded in the West Newbury police log:
Todd Nardella, 37, of 30 Raymond Avenue, Salem, was arrested Sunday at 4:40 a.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a Class B substance (crystal methamphetamine). West Newbury police made the arrest on Main Street near Page Elementary School.
