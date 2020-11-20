Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Dipti Bhatt, 38, 158 Whittier Meadows Drive, Amesbury, was arrested Monday at 2:02 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), speeding and a marked lanes violation. Officer Craig Lesage made the arrest on Main Street.
Stephen Delong, 52, 209 Elm St., Amesbury, was arrested Tuesday at 1:46 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Craig Lesage and Jonathan Morrill made the arrest on Elm Street.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Diana Carolina Rauda, 33, 89 Webster St., Apt. S, Haverhill, was arrested Wednesday at 10:11 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Michael Tullercash made the arrest on Ferry Road.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Francis Gigliotti, 39, 4 Gilbert Ave., Haverhill, was arrested Nov. 12 at 3 a.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made at the police station.
Matthew P. Hennessey, 41, 36 16th Ave., Haverhill, was arrested Nov. 12 at 3:15 p.m. and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card. The arrest was made at the police station.
Amy L. Warcewicz, 39, 117 Rockingham Village, Apt. B14, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 9:52 p.m. and charged with endangering the welfare of a child (two counts) and a breach of bail conditions. The arrest was made at Rockingham Village.
