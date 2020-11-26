Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Jill S. Guarino, 60, 37.5 Federal St., Newburyport, was arrested Sunday at 5:48 p.m. and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and threatening to commit a crime. Officers Eric Andrukaitis and Eric Marshall made the arrest on Pheasant Run Drive.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Brianna Alexis Moon, 25, 5 Burke Ave., Rowley, was arrested Friday at 3:41 p.m. and charged with shoplifting. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Charles Costa, 34, 21 Congress St., Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 5:55 p.m. and charged with conduct after an accident. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
