Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Brian Paul Scrooc, 32, of 11.5 Mill St., No. 24, Amesbury, was arrested Friday at 4:44 p.m. and charged with shoplifting by asportation (two charges), malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and disorderly conduct. Officer Scott Peters and Sgt. Charles Sciacca made the arrest on Main Street.
Kevin Mark Ward, 53, of 53 Brook St., Haverhill, was arrested Friday at 7:15 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (fourth or greater offense), operation of a motor vehicle with a license suspended for previous OUI, failure to signal and a marked lanes violation. Officers Thomas Nichols and Samuel Marlar made the arrest near Exit 54 south on Interstate 495.
Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Yovani Magdonal, 37, of 715 Main St., Rowley, was arrested Thursday at 6:02 p.m. and charged with operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Sgt. Stephen Jenkins made the arrest on High Road.
