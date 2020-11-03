Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
David L. Ledbury Jr., 23, 38 PIke St., Salisbury, was arrested Sunday at 6:52 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Officer Jeremy Kelley made the arrest following a car crash on Pike Street.
Gregory T. Brown Jr., 42, 71 Walton Road, Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 5:27 p.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant. Officer Timothy Rivet made the arrest on Route 1.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Juan L. Rodriguez, 25, and Tedyana J. Abrahams, 24, both of 44 Lower New Zealand Road, No. 63, Seabrook, were arrested Monday at 9:32 a.m. and charged with simple assault and simple assault (domestic violence). The arrests were made at the Seabrook police station.
Kimberly Knowles, 47, 254 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Monday at 2:06 p.m. and charged with simple assault, simple assault (domestic violence) and breach of bail conditions. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
