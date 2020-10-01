Newbury
The following item was recorded in the Newbury police log:
Samuel C. Nieves, 53, 156 Pleasant St., No. 1, Lowell, was arrested Tuesday at 2:04 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Brad Dicenzo made the arrest at Plum Island Center.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Robert Davis McAuliffe, 38, 5 Tucker Ave., Pepperell, was arrested Monday at 12:33 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Batchelder Road.
West Newbury
The following item was recorded in the West Newbury police log:
Franklin Barrera, 25, 153 Marianna St., Lynn, was arrested Thursday at 5:15 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officers Mike DeNaro and Danielle Burrill made the arrest on Main Street.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Sidney Z. Taylor, 23, 32 High St., Merrimac, was arrested Sunday at 1:03 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Trooper Andrew Kibarion made the arrest in Newbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.