Amesbury
The following items were recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Nicholas Costagliola, 20, 1 Second St., Amesbury, was arrested Thursday at 10:10 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Craig Lesage made the arrest on Second Street.
Jonathan W. Deily-Swearingen, 48, 44 Sparhawk St., Amesbury, was arrested Sunday at 6:43 p.m. and charged with driving with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle. The arrest was made in the vicinity of the Institution for Savings on Main Street.
Kurt Travers McGrath, 32, 3 Jarvis Way, Westford, was arrested Sunday at 9:25 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, a marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Officer Samuel Marlar made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Audra A. Prescott, 42, 689 Lafayette Road, Apt. 4-10, Seabrook, was arrested Thursday at 11:22 p.m. and charged with breach of bail conditions. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Ricky Rosado, 30, 41 Merrimac St., Apt. 601, Haverhill, was arrested Sunday at 9 a.m. and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving without an inspection sticker. He was also arrested on a warrant for a misdemeanor. The arrest was made by Officer Zachary Bolcome at 348 River St., Haverhill.
