Newburyport
The following item was recorded in the Newburyport police log:
Tyler Mahoney, 21, 45 Washington St., Lawrence, was arrested Wednesday at 4:02 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Schyler Reilly and John Gavin made the arrest on High Street.
Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Joshua S. Johnson, 38, 6 Anderson Lane, Canaan, Maine, was arrested Thursday at 2:48 a.m. and charged with possession of a Class A substance. Officer Neil Moody made the arrest on Elm Street.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Gary Charles St. Hilaire, 46, 45 Buttonwoods Ave., Haverhill, was arrested Tuesday at 7:40 a.m. and charged with indecent exposure/gross lewdness. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Dina Herr, 34, 689 Lafayette Road, Apt. 3-6, Seabrook, was arrested Wednesday at 9:13 a.m. and charged with criminal mischief and violating a protective order. The arrest was made on Route 1.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Robert S. Murdock, 58, 25 Hickory Lane, North Reading, was arrested Wednesday at 4 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Brian Fuller made the arrest .
