Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Shane E. Andrews II, 32, of 31 North St., Sanford, Maine, was arrested Friday at 1:55 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officers Neil Moody and Travis Tremblay made the arrest on Interstate 495 north between Routes 110 and 150.
Seabrook
The following item was recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Marco Paulo Paulino, 41, of 8 Birch St., Kingston, N.H., was arrested Friday at 1:18 a.m. and charged with breach of bail conditions. Seabrook police made the arrest on Lafayette Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.