Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Robert F. Ryan, 33, 48 L St., Haverhill, was arrested Thursday at 4:38 p.m. and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Officers Carl Lesage and Travis Tremblay made the arrest on Whitcher Circle.
Salisbury
The following item was recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Georgia Gynan, 29, 7 I St., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Friday at 4:03 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Officer Juan Guillermo made the arrest on Elm Street.
State police
The following items were recorded at the Newbury barracks:
John Bassi, 52, 603 Ocean Blvd., Hampton, N.H., was arrested Wednesday at 8:42 a.m. and charged on a previous warrant. Trooper Richard DeBenedetto made the arrest in Rowley.
Matthew Glen Howell, 35, 10 Lenox St., Sanford, Maine, was arrested Wednesday at 3:26 p.m. and charged on two previous warrants. Trooper Mia Cefalo made the arrest in Salisbury.
Carlin Rigaud, 37, 179 Margaretta Drive, No. 199, Hyde Park, was arrested Wednesday at 10:27 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Newburyport.
