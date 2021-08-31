Rowley
The following items were recorded in the Rowley police log:
Becky Lyne Davis, 32, 29A Trestle Way, No. 4, Georgetown, was arrested Aug. 24 at 11:22 a.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a number plate violation to conceal identity, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The arrest was made on Main Street.
Katie Marie Davis, 35, 426 Central St., Rowley, was arrested Thursday at 8:49 a.m. and charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant and disorderly conduct. The arrest was made on Central Street. A day later, Davis was issued a summons to court on motor vehicle offenses, giving false identification to police and disorderly conduct charges following a traffic stop on Haverhill Street.
Chelsey Gibson, 30, 66 Irving St., Apt. J., Everett, was arrested Saturday at 2:46 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation. The arrest was made on Pingree Farm Road.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
Matthew R. Gagne, 30, 11 S. Main St., Apt. C, Seabrook, was arrested Sunday at 1:15 a.m. and charged with operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was placed in protective custody after getting into a motor vehicle accident while inebriated. Officer Robert Slepoy made the arrest on Central Avenue.
Seabrook
The following items were recorded in the Seabrook police log:
Nathan Quinn Bowman, 34, 33 Hersey Lane, Newmarket, N.H., was arrested Aug. 25 at 12:46 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension and driving after revocation/suspension (subsequent offense). The arrest was made on Dwight Avenue.
Seth Desilets, 18, 505 U.S. 1 Bypass, Portsmouth, N.H., was arrested Aug. 25 at 5:31 p.m. and charged with willful concealment and unlawful possession/intoxication. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Nathaniel Jordan Trombley Whitlow, 25, 164 Whitehall Road, No. 312, Amesbury, was arrested Thursday at 2:52 p.m. and charged with driving a motor vehicle while impaired. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Andrew Weldon Welch, 35, 123 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 6:35 p.m. and charged with driving after revocation/suspension (two counts), driving after revocation/suspension due to driving under the influence and disobeying an officer (three counts). The arrest was on Lafayette Road.
David Dow, 40, 51 Worthley Avenue, Apt. A, Seabrook, was arrested Friday at 9:49 p.m. and charged with simple assault with bodily injury (domestic violence) and simple assault with bodily injury. The arrest was made on Lafayette Road.
Tytus James Scott, 18, 38 Mill Road, No. 3, Hampton, N.H., was arrested Saturday at 1:55 a.m. and charged with disobeying an officer, negligent driving and breach of bail. The arrest was made on Railroad Avenue.
Stephanie D. Kelley, 38, 3 Melrose St., Lawrence, was arrested Saturday at 11:37 a.m. and charged with possession of a Schedule 1-4 controlled drug (three counts) The arrest was made on Lower New Zealand Road.
State Police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Raymond L’Italien, 31, 22 Spring St., Amesbury, was arrested Saturday at 12:32 a.m. and charged with a marked lanes violation, motor vehicle lights violation, failure to notify the Registry of Motor Vehicles of name/address change, failure to wear seatbelt, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and a previous warrant (misdemeanor). Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest near Exit 83 south on Interstate 95.
