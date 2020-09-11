Amesbury
The following item was recorded in the Amesbury police log:
Joseph Roger Despres, 37, of 142 Marianna St., Lynn, was arrested Sunday at 11:39 p.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation. Officer Kyle Arseneau made the arrest on Macy Street.
Salisbury
The following items were recorded in the Salisbury police log:
John Nicholas Cassidy, 28, of 102 East Road, No. 1, Foxborough, was arrested Tuesday at 12:25 a.m. and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, speeding and a marked lanes violation. Officer Jeffrey Greene made the arrest on Beach Road.
Grover A. Simpson, 45, of 141 Beach Road, Apt. D6, Salisbury, was arrested Wednesday at 10:46 a.m. and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Officer Juan Guillermo made the arrest at the Salisbury Inn, Beach Road.
Seabrook
Kimberly A. Knowles, 47, of 284 S. Main St., Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday at 7:46 a.m. and charged with two counts of criminal mischief. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
Travis Bisson, 23, of 119 Milton Road, No. 26, Rochester, N.H., was arrested Tuesday at 4:57 p.m. and charged on a previous warrant. The arrest was made on Batchelder Road.
Antone F. Silvia, 53, of 170 Honeymoon Ave., Middletown, R.I., was arrested Wednesday at 9:47 a.m. and charged with a previous warrant. The arrest was made at the Seabrook police station.
State police
The following item was recorded at the Newbury barracks:
Leiliane DeOliveira, 34, of 26 Summer St., No. 6, Everett, was arrested Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. Trooper Jack Donaldson made the arrest in Newbury.
